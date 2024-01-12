Sean Waltman speaks on some exciting rumors.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who most fans know as X-Pac, took to social media to address the rumor that he will be popping up in the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup as a surprise entrant. Waltman jokes that he can still go at the “top of a hat” but is still far away from being able to take his shirt off in public. He then says there is “no chance” he’ll be in the Rumble.

I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I’m at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I’ll be in the Rumble.

In pro-wrestling “no chance” might as well mean “I am #10 in the Rumble order” but that is not confirmed. Waltman did prove he can still go when he wrestled Joey Janela for GCW back in 2022. Check out his post below.