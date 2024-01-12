Bayley opens up about her run in WWE.

The former Grand Slam Champion has accomplished a lot in the company ever since she was called up back in 2015-2016, and looks to add another accolade by winning the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup. During an interview with Cageside Seats, Bayley explains that wrestling in WWE is all she ever wanted to do in her life, and that she’ll give 150% forever until all of her goals are accomplished.

There’s so much I wanna do for the wrestling world. Of course there are other places that I can do that and give what I have, but to me, the dream from when I was 10 years old was to do [‘this’ several times over] and all with WWE. I haven’t done all those things. I don’t wanna walk away without doing the things that I said I was gonna do, or at least giving 150% of me trying to get those things done.

