Bayley is steadily preparing for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match.

The company superstar and former Grand-Slam Champion spoke about the annual event during a recent appearance on Gabby AF. When Bayley was asked about surprise entrances she joked that no matter who comes in she’ll throw them out. However, she does state that if AJ Lee returns it would be a different story.

Whoever wants to do a surprise entrance, just get ready to get thrown out by me. Mickie James is always awesome, I would love to see her again. Her music hits hard. Trish and Lita are always so fun to get those reactions, although they were just around not too long ago, still a good reaction. In an interview I just had, they brought up AJ Lee since CM Punk is here. I wouldn’t mind that. I might actually let her throw me over the top rope if she came back. That’s how much I respect her.

