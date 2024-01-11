Steve Maclin reveals his interest in one of TNA’s top titles.

The company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he hyped up this weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Maclin states that his eyes are set on the X-Division Championship, adding that X-Division matches have a special aura about them that is different than anything else.

I think we talked about that, too, in interviews. The X-Division is just whatever you want it to be. That’s what I was always drawn to in TNA back in the day with AJ and Joe. It was a mix of styles, and that’s cool when you get those clashes ‘cause when it’s the same thing over and over again—you get high flyer and high flyer, it’s great, but there’s something missing sometimes or that element in the match that makes it special. I just think that’s what makes the X-Division perfect. Would I love to go back after the X-Division title? Yes. So who knows what the new merger with TNA coming back, the rebrand.

Elsewhere in the interview, Maclin spoke about how grateful he was to TNA for showcasing him as a top guy and even giving him a world championship run. You can read about that here.