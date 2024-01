Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

SmackDown will feature three matches and the continued build towards the Royal Rumble PLE. Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar are the locally advertised dark matches.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes