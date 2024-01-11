The dynamic duo is back together.

WWE superstar Bayley and current free agent Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) were spotted at the red carpet premiere for a new Hulu film entitled, “Self Reliance.” The film stars Jake Johnson, who also wrote and directed the feature, as well as Anna Kendrick and Christopher Lloyd.

Mercedes Mone & Bayley are reunited once again today. Always so WHOLESOME! pic.twitter.com/kGc7FxO547 — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 10, 2024

| Mercedes Mone and Bayley at the #SelfReliance premiere party. pic.twitter.com/vxzWxDyhug — Women’s Wrestling Base (@WomensWRBase) January 10, 2024

Oh Jake Johnson invited Bayley and Mercedes to the premiere of his movie pic.twitter.com/gf7s0WUSWC — Ted – Fan Account (@TedBayRose3) January 10, 2024

Aside from being best friend, Mercedes and Bayley were the first-ever WWE women’s tag team champions. The top stars also feuded for several titles in WWE, including the Raw women’s championship and the NXT women’s championship.