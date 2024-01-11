Scott Garland opens up about his rare AEW appearance.

The former WWE superstar (Scotty 2 Hotty) appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a recent dark match he participated in for the company, where he hit his signature W-O-R-M maneuver during a tag team match alongside The Acclaimed. Garland was asked if he foresees himself returning to the ring for AEW anytime soon.

I mean you know, it was talked about right. The idea is exciting to me, I just want it to be for the right reason, I want it to be for the right thing.

Despite getting back in the ring Garland clarifies that his role will mainly be in coaching and producing as that is what he wants to focus on.

I want to elevate somebody, I want to elevate the show, create a moment, I don’t want it to just be a cold match if we do it. I don’t want to just go out there and have a match. It has to be the right thing. My first job here is to be a coach and producer, I don’t want to split my time doing both, I feel like it hurts my job as a producer. If there is the right thing, and it can make the show better or if I can help bring somebody up, I think that’s the way to use it and the way to do it. I don’t want to be going out there every week and be thinking about the match I’m going to have while producing a live segment on Dynamite. I feel like that would hurt my job as a producer.”

You can check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)