CM Punk addresses his current WWE rivalry with Seth Rollins.

The former multi-time world champion spoke to Jackie Redmond on Jackie’s NHL Show about Rollins, whom he has been butting heads with ever since he made his triumphant return to the company at Survivor Series. When Punk was asked why Rollins had such disdain for him he responded with an NHL analogy before citing it as Rollins being jealous.

Because I have been everywhere he has been and he hasn’t been everywhere I’ve been. We’re probably too similar, that’s honestly the biggest thing I can think of. We’re very similar. The difference is, I can talk about my career, and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me. I understand where he’s coming from, I understand. I think he’s always felt like he was the little brother. I’ve never tried to treat him that way, I’ve always tried to treat him like a peer, but some people you just can’t reach. He hates me. He hates me. Like Colorado Avalanche and Red Wings.

Whether he is jealous or not Punk and Rollins appear to be headed on a collision course for WrestleMania 40. However, to get there Punk would have to win the Royal Rumble, a goal he has mentioned numerous times since his return.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)