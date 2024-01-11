Jinder Mahal will not be hindered, even from The Rock.

The Modern Day Maharaja spoke about his encounter with The Great One on this week’s edition of The Bump. Mahal jokes that Rocky was trying to take away his spotlight before predicting that he will share the ring with him again in the future.

He wanted to take away my spotlight [laughs]. That’s the only thing that I can think of. He wanted to take away the spotlight. He saw that I was getting the spotlight. I was speaking the truth, I was speaking facts. I believe I didn’t say anything wrong. But there he is, the Great One. But I have a feeling this is not the last time me and The Rock will be in the ring together.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mahal spoke about trending on social media after his brief interaction with AEW President Tony Khan. You can read about that here.

