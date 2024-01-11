A special guest at the WWE Performance Center.

Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL superstar Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), dropped by the PC today and shared a photo with WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels. The official WWE NXT X (Twitter) account thanked Donna for visiting and revealed said photo next to the Heartbreak Kid.

It was great to have @dkelce1 come out and visit the WWE Performance Center today! pic.twitter.com/6oIhizCJ3f — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 11, 2024

While Donna is enjoying the WWE PC her sons are preparing for the NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs will be hosting the Miami Dolphins as the Eagles travel to Tampa Bay to the play the Buccaneers. Suffice to say, both are in for a challenging Wild Card weekend.