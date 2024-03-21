Adam Copeland is your new AEW TNT Champion.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated Christian Cage in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite, where the two longtime friends battled it out in an “I Quit” match. Copeland picked up the victory after hitting Cage with ‘Spike,’ a baseball bat with metal nails, in the groin. This technically marks Copeland’s second run as TNT Champion, with his last run only lasting a few minutes. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

