AEW held this evening’s Dynamite and Rampage from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada. These are the big news items from the show.

-As noted, Kazuchika Okada became the new AEW Continental Champion in the show opener. You can read about that here.

-Three matches have been set up for the March 27th Dynamite: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland,Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay, and the Young Bucks vs. Private Party tag team tournament quarterfinal.

-As noted, Adam Copeland defeated Christian Cage to become a two-time TNT Champion in the Dynamite main event. You can read about that here.

-Rampage begins. The Acclaimed reveal that Bill Gunn was not cleared to travel to Toronto.

-The Best Friends defeated the Don Callis Family to earn a spot in the tag team title tournament. They will now face the Undisputed Kingdom in the quarterfinals.