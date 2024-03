Kazuchika Okada is the new AEW Continental Champion.

The Rainmaker defeated Eddie Kingston on this evening’s Dynamite in Toronto. The Mad King put up a valiant effort, but Okada won the gold after hitting his signature Rainmaker lariat. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Eddie Kingston drives Kazuchika Okada down into the mat! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#EddieKingston | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/V4NBaYZ8Ra — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2024

PAC came out afterward to confront Okada, an indication that the BASTARD will be Okada’s first challenger.

Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.