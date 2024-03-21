Ronda Rousey is not afraid to speak her mind about her time in WWE.

The former women’s champion in both pro-wrestling and MMA spoke about her time in WWE in her new book ‘Our Fight.’ During an interview with Never Before Told to promote said book, Rousey was asked some feelings about the backstage politics in WWE, to which she responded with the following:

How much of an absolute shit show it is at the WWE because they can’t hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career. I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization.

Rousey wrestled her final match for WWE at last year’s SummerSlam, where she lost to Shayna Baszler. She’s continued to do some pro-wrestling appearances, including matches at Lucha Va Voom and ROH.