A match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

During this week’s special live episode of AEW Rampage on TBS on Wednesday night, the commentary team confirmed that The Infantry duo of Carlie Bravo and Capt. Shawn Dean will take on the FTR team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler next Saturday night.

The bout will serve as a quarterfinal match in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament.

The Infantry earned their spot in the quarterfinals with an upset victory over The House of Black duo of Buddy Matthews and Brody King in a Wild Card bout on last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

As noted, Best Friends duo Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta beat Don Callis Family team Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs in another tourney Wild Card bout on this week’s live AEW Rampage show. With the win, they move onto the quarterfinals to take on The Undisputed Kingdom duo of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.

