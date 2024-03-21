Pat McAfee will be acknowledging “The Tribal Chief” this week.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this coming Friday, March 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Bloodline leader will appear with the Raw color-commentator to discuss his WWE Universal Championship showdown with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Reigns is scheduled to appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown later that evening for his advertised face-to-face segment with Rhodes.

Due to NCAA basketball coverage, The Pat McAfee Show featuring Roman Reigns on 3/22 will air live on ESPNNEWS.