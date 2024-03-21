Matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Wednesday evening.

Prior to the live episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Wednesday night, Ring Of Honor bouts were taped for their weekly HonorClub show.

Featured below, courtesy of Joel Pearl, are complete spoilers of the bouts taped on 3/20 in Toronto.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On March 20, 2024) * Anna Jay def. Nikita



* Nyla Rose def. Alexia Nicole



* Evil Uno def. London Lightning



* Top Fight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti def. Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal & Jack Cartwheel

