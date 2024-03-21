“The Icon” will be honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club this August.

On Thursday, the CAC issued a press release to announce pro wrestling legend Sting has been selected as the recipient of the annual Iron Mike Mazurki Award, the most prestigious award given out by the organization each year.

Last year’s winner of the Iron Mike Award was none other than CM Punk.

Sting will be given the Iron Mike Mazurki Award as part of the 58th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion, which takes place from August 19 to August 21, 2024, at the luxurious Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the official announcement below.