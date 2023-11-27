Adam Copeland hypes up AEW All In 2024.

The Rated-R Superstar took to social media to promote the massive event from Wembley Stadium, which will take place this August one-year after the inaugural event happened. Copeland writes that this will be his first time wrestling at the venue and hints that a huge first-ever matchup will most likely occur before teasing names like Kenny Omega or Will Ospreay.

My first #AEWAllIn is next year. My first time performing in Wembley Stadium. Maybe a first time ever match? Moxley? Omega? Ospreay? Malakai? Miro? Swerve? MJF? Hobbs? The possibilities man. It’s #AEWAllIn London on sale week. If you preregistered or are an AEW VIP check your email for a unique code to buy tix NOW before everyone else. On sale is THIS Friday 12/1 @ 9A GMT. Be part of history. Because I plan on adding to my history.

Copeland didn’t have to wait long for people to begin lining up to face him. Fellow AEW star RUSH responded and let the former world champion know that he has his eye on facing him at All In.

My first #AEWAllIn is next year. My first time performing in Wembley Stadium too. I WANT RUSH VS (EDGE ).

While there is some time before All In 2024 Copeland will be in action much sooner than that. He battles Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at the December 6th edition of AEW Dynamite in Montreal.

