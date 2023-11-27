Below are the full results to last night’s IMPACT x AAA Ultra Clash event from the ShowCenter Complex at San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mexico. These matches will air at a later date on IMPACT and AAA programming.

-Mafioso, Granada & Bebote Valdez defeated Epydemius, Ultra & The Mummy

-Trinity & Chris Sabin defeated Dinamico & Chik Tormenta

-NGD defeated Arez & Frankie Kazarian to retain the AAA World Tag Team Titles

-Jordynne Grace & Sexy Star defeated Maravilla & Deonna Purrazzo

-Myzteziz Jr. defeated Latigo & Eddie Edwards in a triple-threat

-Tommy Dreamer & Laredo Kid defeated Taurus & Brian Myers

-Toxin & Moose defeated Octagon Jr. & Josh Alexander

-MCMG & El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Los Vipers & Trey Miguel