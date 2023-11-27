An interesting development on this Monday morning.

A report surfaced last week stating that the popular Youtube series Being The Elite, which the Young Bucks started back in 2016, was done forever. The show was a mix of wrestling storylines and backstage sketches, and was the official program that launched AEW back in 2019.

A new episode of Being The Elite would typically release every Monday, but today was supposed to be the first week without one. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. A new video has dropped entitled, “Being The Dark Order,” with members John Silver and Alex Reynolds claiming that they finally took the show over. You can watch in full below.