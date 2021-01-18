Two weeks ago on SmackDown after a Gauntlet Match took place featuring Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and Shinsuke Nakamura, it was revealed that Adam Pearce would be the final competitor.

This led to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso taking out Nakamura then Uso super kicked Pearce only to have Pearce pin Nakamura to become the new #1 contender. Pearce was slated to face Reigns for the title.

This has since been changed as Pearce has been replaced by Kevin Owens to challenge Reigns for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble.

Pearce took to Twitter to issue the following statement on fans wanting to see him wrestle again:

“A note of #gratitude to those that supported the idea of seeing me face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. Wrestling fans have amazed me for 25+ years and now is no different. That said, some things just aren’t meant to be, and “not medically cleared” is a status I wish on no one.”