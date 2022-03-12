Former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) posted on his Instagram earlier this morning, where the Monster Among Men threw his name into the casting pool for the upcoming God of War series on Amazon.

The show, based on the popular video game series, follows the character of Kratos as he vows revenge on the Gods of Olympus after the death of his family. Scherr writes, “So I hear there looking for a #Kratos for the new #GodOfWar series!!!!!!! Tag the people below and let them know!!!!”

Scherr also shared a photo of himself dressed up as the character, which you can see in his post below.