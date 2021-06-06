A&E will focus on specific documentary specials on Bret Hart.
The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and runs for two hours. You can check out the official synopsis below:
“Biography: WWE Legends presents “Biography: Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart.” Directed by George Roy (“The Curse of the Bambino,” “Mayweather,” HBO “Mantle”), the film tells the story of Bret Hart, one of the greatest technical athletes in WWE history, earning him nicknames “The Hit Man” and “The Excellence of Execution.” Throughout his storied career, the five-time WWE title holder famously defeated “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Yokozuna, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.”