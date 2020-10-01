AEW has announced a new matchup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. FTR will be defending their tag team titles against TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico), their second defense in as many weeks. They retained against SCU on last night’s show.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Luther/Serpentico

-Brian Cage versus Will Hobbs for the FTW championship

-Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee in a Dog-Collar match for the TNT championship

-FTR versus TH2 for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho 30-year celebration