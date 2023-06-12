AEW is advertising top superstar CM Punk for its second-ever episode of Collision.

The Second City Saint is set to make his return to the company this Saturday for the debut of Collision, which takes place at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago. He will be teaming with FTR to battle Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe in the episode’s main event. This will be his first match since reclaiming the AEW world title from Jon Moxley at ALL OUT 2022, which didn’t last long as he was injured in the match, then got into his infamous brawl with The Elite backstage.

Now AEW is saying that Punk will be on the June 24th Collision in Toronto as well. This seemingly confirms our earlier reports that the former two-time champion will be at all upcoming Collision dates.

This will be the final episode of AEW programming before the June 25th Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view event. Two huge matches have been confirmed for that show, which you can read about here.