AEW has confirmed two matchups for the June 25th Forbidden Door 2 event in Canada.

After defeating Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion Will Ospreay will challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at the event. The Aerial Assassin has already begun to promote the match by taking shots at several Canadian legends.

Then…Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada has been confirmed. The American Dragon showed up at Dominion via video to challenge the Rainmaker, and promised him a fight that he would never forget.

In a rematch to their epic match at #WrestleKingdom17, @WillOspreay will challenge #TheELITE’s @KennyOmegamanX (c) for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at #ForbiddenDoor, LIVE Sunday, June 25th on PPV! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/RFoBB1ujsV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW X NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada