Will Ospreay takes some shots at Canada ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

The Aerial Assassin defeated Lance Archer at this morning’s NJPW Dominion pay-per-view, a victory that has earned him a rematch with Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. While the match has yet to be officially announced Ospreay hinted in a post-match promo that it will take place in Canada at the June 25th Forbidden Door 2.

Ospreay spoke with the NJPW press after his big victory and decided to go in on the Great White North, a decision that will certainly get him booed at Forbidden Door 2. He goes after some beloved Canadians like Chris Jericho, Don Callis, El Phantasmo, and the greatest Canadian of them all…Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

I’ll say it now. I fucking can’t stand Canada. I genuinely can’t. Where is this fucking notion that all Canadians are nice? ‘Oh, sorry about that. Everyone is Canada is fucking nice.’ Look at the evidence. Chris Jericho, asshole. Don Callis, asshole. El Phantasmo, asshole. Bret Hart just moans all the fucking time. I just figure all you Canadians are fucking assholes. It’s going to be real fucking good, walking into enemy territory. I’m going to welcome it. I’m at my best when I’m a little fucking dickhead. I have a point to prove. I don’t care if your heart is broken and your family is awful. Boo fucking hoo. You ripped my heart out and ate it in front of me. Only difference is, I’m still breathing. The heart you ripped out, I put it right back in and it’s still beating. That time I’ve been away, I’m an open heart surgeon. I’m going rip your heart out and eat it in front of Canada. I need this one. I have to prove a point. I am the best wrestler in the world. It’s time to show up.

You can check out Ospreay’s full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)