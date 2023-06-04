Night 2 of the NWA’s Crockett Cup 2023 pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Crockett Cup tournament began on Saturday night, and we’re now down to 8 teams – NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión, Blunt Force Trauma, Jinetes del Aire, The Brothers of Funstruction, The Midnight, The Immortals, The Mortons, Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch.

Saturday’s main event saw Vampiro make his NWA debut by helping NWA La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) defeat The Flippin’ Psychos (Flip Gordon, Fodder) to advance to the semifinals. Gordon actually wrestled by himself due to an injury to Fodder. La Rebelión will now face Blunt Force Trauma’s Damage and Carnage tonight.

Tonight’s pre-show will air live on YouTube at 7:30pm ET, featuring NWA World Women’s Television Champion vs. an opponent to be announced.

Below is the announced card for tonight:

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Natalia Markova vs. Kamille (c)

#1 Contender’s Six-Way Scramble

Joe Alonzo vs. 5 opponents TBA

Winner will be the new #1 contender to NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton.

Crockett Cup Finals

TBD vs. TBD

Crockett Cup Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD

Crockett Cup Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD

Crockett Cup Quarterfinals

NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf) vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage)

Crockett Cup Quarterfinals

Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr., Octagón Jr.) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo the Clown, Ruffo the Clown)

Crockett Cup Quarterfinals

The Midnight Riders (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, Chris Adonis) vs. The Immortals (Kratos, Odinson)

Crockett Cup Quarterfinals

The Mortons (NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton, Ricky Morton) vs. Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch

Pre-show Match: NWA World Women’s Television Title Match

TBA vs. Kenzie Paige (c)

