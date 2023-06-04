Night 2 of the NWA’s Crockett Cup 2023 pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The Crockett Cup tournament began on Saturday night, and we’re now down to 8 teams – NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión, Blunt Force Trauma, Jinetes del Aire, The Brothers of Funstruction, The Midnight, The Immortals, The Mortons, Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch.
Saturday’s main event saw Vampiro make his NWA debut by helping NWA La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) defeat The Flippin’ Psychos (Flip Gordon, Fodder) to advance to the semifinals. Gordon actually wrestled by himself due to an injury to Fodder. La Rebelión will now face Blunt Force Trauma’s Damage and Carnage tonight.
Tonight’s pre-show will air live on YouTube at 7:30pm ET, featuring NWA World Women’s Television Champion vs. an opponent to be announced.
Below is the announced card for tonight:
NWA World Women’s Title Match
Natalia Markova vs. Kamille (c)
#1 Contender’s Six-Way Scramble
Joe Alonzo vs. 5 opponents TBA
Winner will be the new #1 contender to NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton.
Crockett Cup Finals
TBD vs. TBD
Crockett Cup Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD
Crockett Cup Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD
Crockett Cup Quarterfinals
NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf) vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage)
Crockett Cup Quarterfinals
Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr., Octagón Jr.) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo the Clown, Ruffo the Clown)
Crockett Cup Quarterfinals
The Midnight Riders (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, Chris Adonis) vs. The Immortals (Kratos, Odinson)
Crockett Cup Quarterfinals
The Mortons (NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton, Ricky Morton) vs. Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch
Pre-show Match: NWA World Women’s Television Title Match
TBA vs. Kenzie Paige (c)
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
