ROH is getting two on-screen authority figures.

The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway recently posted a mysterious video from inside Tony Khan’s office, where he replaced some items with ones that were more persona to him. Fightful Select reports that the video was the beginning of Hathaway’s transition to ROH as a heel authority figure. At today’s ROH tapings it was announced that Hathaway, as well as Jerry Lynn, will be serving as the brand’s “Board of Directors,” with Lynn being the babyface and Hathaway being the heel. Wrestling Headlines is covering the event and will have spoilers on the tapings later.

According to PW Insider, these positions for Lynn and Hathaway are for on-screen only and that Tony Khan will be continuing with his normal ROH responsibilities. This includes running the tapings backstage and booking for the ROH brand.

Hathaway was last seen in AEW during the Firm Deletion matchup against the Hardys on AEW Rampage. That match marked the end for the group.