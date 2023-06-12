Karrion Kross made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Hardy concert this past weekend.

As seen below, Kross tweeted a clip that shows how he surprised Hardy on stage at the Spookola Horror Convention in Ocala, FL on Saturday. Kross tweeted lyrics from Jeff’s “Another Me” single off his Similar Creatures album.

“Another series is what I want to play, Another problem I don’t need today, Another choice is what I want to choose, Equal we are when time we lose [skull emoji] [winking face emoji],” Kross wrote with the video seen below.

WWE’s Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi, Gigi Dolin and Joe Gacy were at the convention on behalf of Give Kids The World Village, a charity that received proceeds from their signings. Jeff was there with his brother Matt Hardy for autographs, but Jeff also had an acoustic set booked for Saturday evening.

Hardy and Kross previously worked a series of WWE matches against each other in the summer of 2021. Kross made his RAW debut on July 19, 2021 with a loss to Hardy. After defeating Keith Lee and then losing to Lee, Kross defeated Hardy on the August 9 and August 16 RAW shows. They also worked two non-televised live event matches on September 18 and 19, which Hardy won.

Kross, in a December 2021 tweet, noted that working Hardy was a career highlight. “This may surprise a lot of people but honestly- working with Jeff was a career highlight for me. Grew up buying all his shirts, love him as a human being. Had a ton of fun working house shows with him too. Him & I were hoping they’d play that song as he requested it back for fans,” he wrote.

You can see Kross’ full weekend tweet with video below:

