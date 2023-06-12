Billy Gunn breaks down The Acclaimed’s popular Scissoring action in AEW.

The Hall of Famer, who works alongside the former tag champion as “Daddy Ass,” recently appeared on SportsKeeda’s WrestleBinge to discuss this very topic. Gunn was asked to compare Scissoring to the Crotch Chop action that was made popular by Degeneration-X during the height of the Attitude Era. He says that both are amazing, but the DX movement cannot be touched.

Yeah, I think so. They’re both amazing, right? I was just at a signing this weekend, and people would come up to me, and they have their kids, and I’d go, ‘I get it. I’m a parent’s worst nightmare.’ I go from sucking it to scissoring, right? I don’t know how my career has been so not parent-oriented. I don’t know., I think it’s just two different eras and two different things. ‘Suck It’ was with the DX stuff. It was iconic. There’s nothing that’s going to touch that because it was just so special, and it was so good.

Staying on the subject, Gunn reveals that he gets asked to do the Scissoring motion every time he’s out, but especially at airports.

Not saying that this isn’t. This is just something else. It’s just different. The crotch chopping and all that stuff was in that era, which was amazing. Now, everybody is still — I walk through the airport and all I do is scissor. It’s crazy. On the other hand, it’s amazing because you don’t realize until you walk through the airport, or you’re going through Walmart, or somewhere people are, that’s all they want to do. So, on the one hand, it shows you how special it is, and I just think the two were different, but at the same breath, they are the same.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)