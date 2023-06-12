AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho was active on Twitter this past weekend to discuss some pro wrestling with fans online.

The Ocho responded to a Tweet about a dream matchup between himself and Chris Jericho, something that could have happened as both men wrestled under the WCW banner back in the late 90s. However, their paths never crossed due to Jericho being regulated to the cruiserweight division and the Macho Man mainly being positioned in the main event. Jericho writes, “Man I wish I would’ve gotten to work with Randy. One of my heroes for sure.”

When a separate fan asked Jericho about Savage being difficult to work with he revealed that the deceased legend was always very kind to him backstage. “He was always nice to me,” says Jericho.

Later, a different account tweeted about all the matchups that WCW left on the table, including Sting, who also currently competes for AEW. However, Jericho made it clear in a new tweet that he has no desire to work with The Icon. You can read about that here.