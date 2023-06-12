Sting is expected to retire later this year, although a date nor an opponent has been confirmed.

AEW President Tony Khan has noted that he wants Sting to stay around past 2023 while Sting is looking to walk away this year.

One name speculated to serve as Sting’s opponent is Chris Jericho, possibly this August in London at Wembley Stadium for All In. They’ve never wrestled each other, including their tenure in WCW.

In response to a fan on Twitter who expressed interest in seeing the match, Jericho said the match will never happen, and he’s “Not interested.”

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Sting will tag with Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Keith Lee against Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona).