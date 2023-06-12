WWE has yet to confirm who Cody Rhodes will be wrestling at the Money in the Bank premium live event on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Coming out of WrestleMania 39, Rhodes has been feuding with Brock Lesnar, with them working at Backlash and Night of Champions, holding wins over each other. As previously reported, WWE is planning the third match for SummerSlam on August 5.

Insider account Boozer #BWE reports WWE is planning to have Rhodes wrestle Dominik Mysterio at MITB.

Two ideas are being discussed to set up the match: a temporary alliance with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take out Judgment Day or a mixed tag team match.

Only the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches have been confirmed for the show thus far.