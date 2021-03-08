During tonight’s Revolution pay per view AEW announced the date for their next big show, Double or Nothing. The promotion’s flagship event will take place on May 30th from their home-base at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida.
AEW adds that any fan who purchased tickets to Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas will have their money refunded, as the event cannot take place in Vegas due to COVID-19.
.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021