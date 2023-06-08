AEW is coming to Hartford, Connecticut.

The XL Center announced on its personal Twitter account that AEW will be bringing Collision to their venue on Saturday, July 29th.

Who is ready for another fun night of wrestling?!@AEW comes to the XL Center for the FIRST time on July 29! Stay tuned for exclusive presale information 🤫 pic.twitter.com/c13oyVmZnA — XL Center (@XLCenter) June 8, 2023

What’s noteworthy about this news is that the XL Center has been a popular home for the WWE for years. WrestleMania XI took place there, as well as this past Monday’s edition of RAW.