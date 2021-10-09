AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT that the world title eliminator tournament will return where the winner will receive a future opportunity at the AEW world title.

The brackets will be revealed on next Saturday’s episode of Dynamite, with the tournament finals set to take place at the November 13th Full Gear pay per view. Last year’s winner was Kenny Omega, who would go on to defeat Jon Moxley to become world champion.