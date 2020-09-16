AEW has announced on Twitter that they have signed indie superstar Will Hobbs to an official contract with the company. Hobbs made his initial debut for AEW back in July and has regularly appeared on their Youtube episodic DARK, as well as several episodes of Dynamite on TNT. He even appeared as an entrant in the Casino Battle Royal at the ALL OUT pay per view.

Hobbs previously worked for promotions such as Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and other indies around the U.S. He took to Twitter after his signing and writes, “Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #WILLPOWER.”