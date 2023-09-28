All Elite Wrestling announced two new locations for upcoming live episodes of Dynamite.

AEW will head to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Wednesday, November 15, before going to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on November 22. The promotion will also tape the editions of Rampage on these nights.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 am Eastern time and start at $30. You can see the announcement here:

Announced just last night on #AEWDynamite!#AEW returns to the @ToyotaArena in Ontario, California for #AEWDynamite LIVE on Wednesday, November 15th! Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 6th at 10am PT.

🎟️https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY

