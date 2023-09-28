Kevin Suillivan discussed a wide range of topics on Tuesday with The Taskmaster including a possible match between The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

He shared suggestions on how WWE can build to The Rock vs. Reigns for a possible match at WrestleMania 40.

“They’re gonna draw no matter what,” Sullivan said on “Tuesday with The Taskmaster.” “If you put a special referee like [Steve] Austin or Mike Tyson or even one of the elders from The Tribal Chief’s [family] — there’s so many ways you could do it. They’re gonna draw even without it [special referee] but if you want to put a cherry on the cake, get somebody like Austin or someone from the original Bloodline, and they’ll draw huge.”

Sullivan threw out an idea of doing a tag team match on the first night before having Rock wrestle Reigns in a singles match.

“Whenever Rock and Reigns come together, the story is going to be incredible … build another story in a tag team. Some people don’t like tag team matches, but you can draw [a lot].”

