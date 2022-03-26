AEW has announced that the Bunny will be taking on a mystery opponent in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

Furthermore, AEW revealed that the opponent is not someone on the roster, and will be officially signed to the promotion by president Tony Khan after the match takes place. This lines up as Khan had teased in a recent interview that a new addition was coming to the women’s division.

The Bunny will be facing a mystery person, who will be signing with AEW. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/wePzXwHojV — Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 26, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-FTR vs. The Gunn Club

-The Bunny vs. Mystery Opponent Owen Hart Memorial qualifier