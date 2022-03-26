Tonight’s AEW Rampage saw rising star Fuego Del Sol get attacked by the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy, Brody King) after young Fuego called out the group to face him.

After the beatdown the Dark Order, led by Evil Uno, would confront the House of Black, which nearly saw both teams begin trading blows. The AEW commentary team then revealed that Dark Order members Evil Uno and Stu Grayson would team up with Fuego Del Sol to take on the House of Black on next week’s Rampage.

The Dark Order is no stranger to darkness #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/AVl5ofFEA8 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 26, 2022

