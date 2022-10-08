Part 2 of the doubleheader tonight as we get another live edition of Battle of the Belts!

AEW All-Atlantic Title: Pac (c) vs. Trent

AEW TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

ROH World Tag Team Titles: FTR (c) vs. The Gates of Agony

AEW Battle of the Belts IV

Still here live from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC!

Match #1. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Pac(c) vs. Trent

Trent takes the fight to Pac, who seconds ago just finished defending the AEW World Trios title. Piscato by Trent, who’s putting the boots to Pac early and often. Big spear on the outside by Trent, who rolls Pac into the ring and gets a two count. Pac answers with a superkick on the outside and both men are on the verge of a count out. Trent sets Pac up on a chair and looks to dive off the ramp, but Pac moves. Trent goes back in the ring and heads up top, but Pac catches him with an avalanche brainbuster! Both men are down and Pac can’t capitalize. Pac eventually makes it to his feet and puts the boots to Trent in the corner. Pac charges Trent in the corner but Trent gets his feet up and hits a double stomp. Half and half release suplex by Trent. Running elbow in the corner by Trent and a tornado DDT get a 2.9999! Pac tries to roll out of the ring but Trent won’t let it happen. Trent with a huge clothesline that turns Pac inside out. Trent grabs Pac by the ankles and flips him up into a short drop piledriver! Two count! “This is awesome” chants ring out. Both men are on the apron and Pac has Trent up looking for a stalling suplex, but Pac takes a few steps back and suplexes Trent off the ramp through the table! Pac’s back is sliced up pretty bad from that fall. Pac heads up to the top rope now… Black Arrow! Trent gets the knees up! Trent looks for the spear but Pac gets the knee up! Cradle by Trent however still gets a two count. Crowd is loving this. Pac heads back up top but Trent crotches him. Trent follows Pac up top… Avalanche release half and half suplex! Two count! Trent looks for the Strong Zero but Pac clasps his hands and locks in the Brutalizer! Trent BARELY makes it to the rope and Pac is furious. Everyone in the arena is standing at this point. Pac rolls to the outside and grabs his trusty hammer. Trent looks for a suplex from the apron in, and Pac hits Trent with the hammer mid-move. Trent hits the ground and Pac covers for the three count.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Pac

***3/4. Pac once again proves why he’s one of the most complete wrestlers in the world, and Trent is giving me flashbacks to his G1 run in 2017. Fantastic professional wrestling match, but the finish felt flat. I understand the “bad guys cheat”, but the same finish on back-to-back matches is a little weak. The action, the crowd, great, great stuff.

Orange Cassidy hits the ring and wants a rematch with Pac.

Match #2. AEW TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow

Test of strength early and a few shoulder blocks by each woman. Willow escapes out of a tilt a whirl and tosses Jade to the outside. Jade is regrouping with the Baddies but Willow flies in with a diving through the first and second rope that takes out everyone BUT Jade. Willow follows Jade to the other side and looks for a cazadora on the outside but Jade drops her face-first on the steps on the outside! Jade rolls Willow back in the ring and gets a two count. Jade on the offensive now stomping away at Willow before locking in the chin lock of doom as we go to a full commercial break. Back from break and Willow drops Jade with a hard clothesline and sends her reeling with a tieres. Hard chop by Willow drops Jade in the corner and follows with the cannonball! Dropkick off the middle rope gets a one count. Willow drops the straps and looks for the Doctor Bomb but Jade reverses into a powerslam. Jaded!

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

Rating: **1/2. I think this is the third time that Jade has beat Willow in some form or fashion, so at 39-0, we probably don’t need another Willow title shot. I will say, I think with some more build, the fans are so behind Willow that it wouldn’t have been a bad idea for her to have broken the streak. Jade is getting better and better in the ring, and giving her opponents that can wrestle sure help. Good stuff here.

Vickie Guerrero is here and sounds as enthusiastic as ever. Nyla Rose grabs the TBS title from ringside and escapes through the back thanks to the distraction from Vickie.

Matt Hardy threatens to delete Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway.

Hook couldn’t care any less what the Trustbusters gave him, as he tears up the envelope from last week without even opening it.

Match #3. Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles: FTR (c) vs. Gates of Agony w/ Prince Nana

Bobby Cruise is here, sporting a neck brace of course, because of Chris Jericho’s Judas Effect a few weeks ago. Toa Leona and Kaun are undefeated as a tag team. Kaun and Dax to start. Big clothesline by Kaun but Dax rebounds with a pair of European uppercuts. Swinging neckbreaker by Dax sends Kaun to the outside. Leona tries to enter the ring, but Nana keeps him controlled on the outside. Assisted leg drop by FTR. Cash in now but Kaun drops him with a big clothesline. Leona gets the tag now and connects with a big body slam and diving headbutt to Cash. Sunset flip by Cash but Leona sits out and crushes him. Kaun gets the tag with a splash in the corner and Toa plants Cash with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cash drops Kaun neck-first over the top rope. Toa pulls Cash off the apron and tries to deliver a running spear but misses and crashes through the guardrail. Kaun still in control as Nana joins in by stomping Cash on the outside. Gates of Agony with some quick tags now beating down Cash in the corner and isolating him from Dax. Kaun charges in the corner with a huge splash but Cash moves and gets the tag to Dax. Dax quickly finds himself on the business end of a Samoan Drop by Toa. Toa sets Dax up on the top rope but catches Dax when he comes off with a cross body. Cash dropkicks Dax on to Toa and now all four men are in. Cash tags himself in as FTR ducks a charging Toa. Double draping DDT a la Randy Orton to Toa! Toa gets the tag to Kaun, however. Cash hits the ropes and gets tripped up by Nana, allowing Kaun to connect with the double knee gut buster for a two count. Cash crawls under Kaun and tags Dax… spike piledriver! Two count. Big Rig attempt by FTR but Toa is too big. Again. Third time and they connect! Kaun is in however and Dax has Kaun rolled up, but Nana is on the apron. Dax sends Kaun into Nana and gets the back slide for three!

Winners and STILL Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions: FTR

Rating: ***. I had only seen the Gates of Agony once before, so going into this match I didn’t really know what to expect, but I was impressed. I can see why ROH signed the GOA, as I think they’ve got something here. FTR play to their opponents’ strengths, and this was a perfect example of that. Strong, formulaic, tag team wrestling match here and it’s always good to see the Ring of Honor titles on display.

After the match, Brian Cage hits the ring and FTR is getting beat down.

THIS. IS WAR.

Wardlow, dressed like a professional golfer, joins in on the fun but the numbers are too much and The Embassy is strong.

JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE.

Samoa Joe is here and he dumps Brian Cage over the top as FTR and WarJoe stand tall to end Battle of the Belts IV.

Final Thoughts: Three matches in a one-hour show. Can we do that every week on Rampage? Things get a chance to breathe, and you’ve got time for an interview segment or two. Two good matches here and one very good match make it an easy hour of wrestling to watch. I know it’s not always feasible with schedules, but live shows always feel more important, and Battle of the Belts should always feel that way if this is the AEW equivalent to NWA’s Clash of the Champions. 7.5/10.