AEW has announced that interim women’s champion Toni Storm will team up with Hikaru Shida to battle Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Toronto, which is the promotion’s debut in Canada.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW DYNAMITE:

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title

-Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

-Billy Gunn vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

-Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter