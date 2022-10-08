The Death Dollz are your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view saw Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka defeat VXT’s Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo to capture the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles.

This is the first title reign for Valkyrie and Jessicka together. VXT won the titles by defeating Valkyrie and Rosemary at the Emergence Pre-show back on August 12. They held the straps for 56 days in their first reign.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the Albany Armory in Albany, NY:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.