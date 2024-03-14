Tonight’s AEW Big Business television special took place from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Here are the big news items coming out of the show.
-Mercedes Moné is All Elite. You can read about her debut, her first promo, and more by clicking here.
-Samoa Joe defeated Wardlow to successfully retain the AEW world championship. Joe won after choking Wardlow out. Swerve Strickland came out afterward to stare Joe down.
-Bullet club Gold and The Acclaimed officially broke up. Jay White and the Gunns attacked Darby Allin ahead of his Mount Everest climb.
-Chris Jericho and HOOK win a tag team matchup against Gates of Agony. Jericho challenges HOOK to an FTW title match next week.
MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 15TH AEW RAMPAGE:
-Best Friends vs. Dark Order
-The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti
-AEW Tag Team Tournament Brackets to be revealed
-Toni Storm & Mariah May in action
MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 16TH AEW COLLISION:
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith
MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 20TH AEW DYNAMITE:
-Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for the FTW Championship
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental Championship
-Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage I Quit for the TNT Championshp
-We’ll hear from Mercedes Moné