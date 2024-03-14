Mercedes Moné is officially All Elite.

The CEO opened tonight’s AEW Big Business television special to a thunderous ovation from the live crowd in Boston.

Mercedes began her AEW tenure by thanking the fans for supporting her over the last two years following her WWE walkout. She promises to make some new memories, adding that wrestling saved and changed her life. “Wrestling has given me hopes, a place to dream.”

Mercedes later states that AEW is the place to be and that she cannot wait to tear it up with the locker room. She singles out Willow, promising that she will get her revenge for injuring her last year.

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Mercedes is signed to a multi-year deal with AEW.

Mercedes Moné shows her appreciation for her hometown crowd in Bo$$ton! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWBigBusiness LIVE on TBS! @MercedesVarnadoff pic.twitter.com/C6VtnWDIoG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2024

AEW President Tony Khan later confirmed the signing on Twitter.