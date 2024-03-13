Tons of rumors swirling around tonight’s show so let’s get to it!

Riho vs. Willow Nightingale

Eddie Kingston, PAC, & Penta el Zero Miedo vs. The Elite

Jay White vs. Darby Allin

LionHook vs. Gates of Agony

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Live from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts!

It’s BOSS TIME! C E O. C E O. C E O.

Mercedes Mone is here! The entire arena is chanting C E O are Mercedes is moved to tears.

“Bostonnnnnn! I’m home!”

“Welcome home!”

Mercedes thanks the fans and says they’re the reason she’s here, saying there are many more moments and milestones to come. If the fans only knew how much tonight means to her, how much the fans mean, and how much wrestling means. Wrestling has changed her life, saved her life. Mercedes says guys like Eddie Guerrero led her to chase her dreams, like main eventing a PPV, and leading a revolution. Mercedes has been watching AEW week after week, and she can’t wait to tear it up with them. Let’s start with tonight’s main event… Riho vs. Willow Nightingale (that’s the main event?).

Mercedes has a lot of unfinished business with Willow (what?), but until then… Mercedes Mone is All Elite.

Renee is with Samoa Joe. Joe says tonight smells like Money, and debts need to be paid. Joe don’t lose championships at the garden.

Adam Cole is shown reading from a book in his private library. Cole reads a story about Wardlow that ends with him becoming champion.

Match #1. AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Wardlow jumps Joe early and bounces his head off the LED board on the outside. Wardlow rips up a sign at ringside and spinebusters Joe back inside the ring. Joe responds with some jabs and a running back elbow after Wardlow misses a corner charge. More jabs by Joe and a splash in the corner, followed by an enziguiri in the corner. Chops by Joe now as he sets Wardlow up on the top rope. Joe looks for an avalanche back suplex but Wardlow fights him off and takes him out with his version of Whisper in the Wind! Two count. Huge dropkick by Wardlow and a body slam. Joe runs into a back elbow and walks away from a Wardlow dive, but Wardlow lures him in with a shoulder block from the middle rope. Manhattan drop and a running boot by Joe followed up by a senton. Two count. Snap powerslam by Joe gets two. Joe looks for a running powerslam but Wardlow escapes out the back but his knee buckles. The referee checks the knee but Wardlow goes to Joe’s eyes behind the referee’s back… but then in front of the referee. Draping knee to the face by Wardlow off the top. Wardlow misses a senton and Joe tries to mount him with punches in the corner, but Wardlow counters with a big powerbomb. Wardlow drops the straps but Joe ducks underneath and locks in the Kokina Klutch. Wardlow goes out!

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: **3/4. Big ol’ hoss fight here, but some awkward spots throughout. Looks like there was a clash of heads after the Mariposa so that may have had something to do with it. Good win for Joe, though.

Swerve appears on the stage and takes out security with the chain wrapped around his hand. Joe escapes with the belt.

Alex Marvez catches up with The Elite and Okada makes him sing Happy Birthday to Matt.