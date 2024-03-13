A new name is being thrown around as the next inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Lia Maivia will be joining the 2024 class, which already includes Paul Heyman, The US Express, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson, who was announced this morning.

Maivia was a famous Samoan promoter who took over Polynesian Pro Wrestling in 1982. She is the wife of Peter Maivia, and the grandmother to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Maivia passed away in 2008 at the age of 77.

WWE has yet to confirm this news.